Local agencies are facing a potential shortage of drivers to deliver meals to thousands of homebound senior citizens across the North Shore, Cape Ann and Merrimack Valley.
Officials say many of the volunteer drivers for the Wheels on Meals program are seniors themselves and are justifiably worried about coming into contact with people as the coronavirus pandemic expands.
"There's definitely some angst and worry, but my drivers are just phenomenal," said Derek Anderson, nutrition program director for Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore.
The agency relies on more than 130 drivers, most of them volunteers, to deliver meals to seniors in 28 communities. Anderson said the meals are still being delivered, but the agency is facing the prospect of delivering to more homes with fewer drivers as more people sign up for the program during the pandemic and some drivers drop out.
Meals are no longer being delivered in bulk to senior centers because group dining has been banned during the pandemic. That means more individual meals must be delivered to people where they live, putting additional stress on the delivery program.
"Our volume is 10 to 15 percent higher than it was two weeks ago, and we anticipate going up another 10 to 15 percent," Anderson said.
Anderson said the Meals on Wheels drivers are wearing gloves or using hand sanitizer and are limiting their contact with the seniors who are getting the meals. Some drivers are leaving the meals in plastic bags on doorknobs or on tables that seniors are leaving outside their door.
Anderson said drivers provide daily wellness checks as part of their duties, and are still doing that either by a phone call, knocking on the window, or entering the home but keeping a distance.
"That's one of the main purposes of the program, to give loved ones the peace of mind that someone is checking on them on a daily basis," Anderson said.
Despite the circumstances, Anderson said the agency and its drivers are committed to continue their deliveries.
"This is a need in our community," he said. "We have to feed our elders."
Anyone interested in volunteering as a Meals on Wheels driver can call Anderson at 978-651-3017.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
