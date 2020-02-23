SALEM — Most stores marketing New England sports as their business model sell names like Brady, Pedroia and Rask to get customers through the door.
But Zach Goodman is different. A life-long collector of the past with a master's degree in history and a well-hidden storefront on Mason Street, the 30-year-old "Felt Fanatic" sells memories more than anything else.
Flipping through a batch of felt pennants in protective sleeves, he removes a mostly red, medium-sized piece of fabric with a light brown spine. The pennant sports a broom-riding witch with the words "SALEM HIGH SCHOOL" and "CLASS of 1941" to her right.
"You can find a pennant tells all kinds of stories. When you're able to authenticate it and date it, you can place it in a particular era," he said. "The class of '41? Those kids went to war. Now, you're talking about a much broader story."
In fact, it's a story that sells. Going through another container, Goodman removed a white pennant with bright orange and fuschia tones sporting the words "Florida Flamingoes."
"They played 20 matches of world-team tennis in 1974," he said, then putting a Harrisburg Hammerheads pennant on the Flamingoes. "The Harrisburg Hammerheads had a similar fate. They were CBA basketball."
Then, there was the California Golden Seals, with the phrase "Hockey's New Breed" opposite a seal drawn by cartoon legend Charles Schultz.
"Charles Schultz, the cartoonist for the Peanuts, was instrumental for bringing hockey to Oakland," Goodman said. "When the Seals relocated, there was this kind of weird issue with the franchise rights. They held the franchise rights but gave up the team."
Goodman then stopped, dug a little deeper, and removed a small brown pennant depicting African American baseball players and the words "HOMESTEAD GRAYS." Now, the memorabilia is digging further into American history, touching a Negro League baseball team responsible for Hall of Fame greats like Cool Papa Bell, Josh Gibson and Smokey Joe Williams.
"This is an original 1940s Grays pennant," he said, looking it over. "This stuff ends up, a lot of times, at major auction houses or things like that. It isn't even something I would traditionally retail, but if someone comes in and is that kind of buyer and looks for that kind of piece, you connect with that."
Keeping up in New England
Then there are the jerseys that others might let disintegrate in their jersey graveyards — pre-Brady-era Patriots, Red Sox of the '80s and '90s, Bruins merch from the Bobby Orr years... sports cards with game-worn swatches, on-card autographs, etc.
"The closer to the field you can get is obviously more interesting to anyone," Goodman said.
But in New England, there's a different effect felt by those focusing on the sports market. With an ebb and flow of interest in sports teams expressed by New Englanders as personality traits, the games stack their stories and compete for cognitive air time in an ever-spinning yearly cycle.
"The Bruins are the best team in hockey right now, and everyone is talking about where Tom Brady is going to play," Goodman said. "Everyone is crying about Mookie Betts, and the Bruins have the most points. They're in the lead. The same thing goes for the Celtics — everyone wrote off the Celtics. I even wrote off the Celtics. But they're playing really well."
That's why it's the past — not today's teams — that appear in the Felt Fanatic's space.
"The vintage pennant is the universal artifact," he said. "That's what people draw a lot of joy from... Like, 'my dad had season tickets for a season,' or 'my parents met at this game, at that series.' You have that in a den and look at not the pennant, but the event it comes from."
Ted Nester, a Somerville resident and one of Goodman's most frequent traders and collectors, said his affinity for the past started as a teenage skateboarder looking for used clothing at area thrift stores. That way, it was throwaway threads getting thrashed instead of his normal wardrobe.
Eventually, Nester was hooked, he explained.
"It captures an older style of what was cool a while back. It's almost like a relic, I guess, when you have an old tour shirt you found," Nester said. "That was someone's tour shirt, someone who attended the show. It has some history to it."
But for others, that history is often a nod of respect.
"It's like when we were kids. We all had older cousins and older people in our lives who wore those jerseys, and we looked up to them," Nester said. "That's what got you into that sport to begin with, so it's almost like an homage thing."
