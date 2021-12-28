SALEM — Firefighters from Beverly, Danvers, Lynn and Peabody were needed to help city crews conquer a three-alarm fire at 38 Boston St. Tuesday night.
The first crews to the scene reported that a fire was showing from the building at 6:48 p.m. Within a minute, a second alarm was called, and a third bell was struck at 6:51 p.m., per scanner reports captured on social media.
The building is a 24-unit apartment building with a combined 46 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. It's owned by a limited liability company connected to Beverly-based Goldberg Properties, according to city assessing records.
By 7:11 p.m., the fire was believed to be knocked down as overhauling operations began.
This story will be updated as further information becomes available.
Visit bit.ly/3z6kKwc for additional coverage.