BEVERLY — Three people have expressed interest in filling the Ward 2 School Committee seat that will become open due to an upcoming resignation.
Georgia Bills, William Karvouniaris and Kenann McKenzie have notified the School Committee that they would like to be considered for the seat. The School Committee and the City Council are scheduled to select a successor at a rare joint meeting Thursday night.
The Ward 2 position will become vacant with the resignation on Dec. 31 of Kelley Ferretti, who announced in September that she would step down due to a "lack of respect and professionalism" on the School Committee.
Since Ferretti had one year left on her two-year term, the city charter requires that the vacancy be filled by a joint vote of the School Committee and City Council from among Ward 2 registered voters who express interest in the position. Bills, Karvouniaris and McKenzie are the three candidates who submitted letters of interest before Monday's deadline.
Bills, who lives on Lothrop Street, has worked in schools for 40 years as a teacher and administrator. She also served as Beverly state Rep. Jerry Parisella's chief of staff during his first term while he was deployed to Iraq. She is the music director at the Clark School in Rowley.
In a letter to the School Committee, Bills said she has always been interested in the School Committee but never ran because of a potential conflict of interest with her husband, Wes Slate, a former city councilor and city clerk. Slate retired as city clerk in January.
"I think I have gravitas to share in being part of a group that must work together to bring out the best plan for the whole," Bills wrote.
Karvouniaris, who lives on Highland Terrace, is a teacher and lifelong Beverly resident. He started his teaching career in the English department at Beverly High School and has been teaching theater and English at Wakefield High School for the last 10 years. He is finishing his third and final year as president of the Wakefield Education Association.
In his letter to the School Committee, Karvouniaris said his role as association president has given him experience negotiating contracts, working with the superintendent and School Committee on budget priorities and policies, and working on a successful re-opening plan during the pandemic.
"As my tenure as President comes to a close, I am excited to look at new roles in education," he wrote.
McKenzie, who lives on Webber Avenue, is executive director of the Aspire Institute at the Boston University Wheelock College of Education and Human Development, where she is also an adjunct professor in education leadership and policy. The Aspire Institute offers community engagement and continuing education for education professionals.
McKenzie has also been executive director of the National Board for Education Sciences for the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C., and director of operations at F.W. Ballou Senior High in Washington, D.C. She is the current education chair and third vice president of the North Shore Chapter of the NAACP.
In a letter recommending McKenzie for the School Committee position, Boston University Wheelock College interim dean David Chard said McKenzie has "extensive experience in transforming systems" and can help Beverly schools "identify instances of systemic racism and inequities that will hold the district back from achieving the goal of maximizing student learning and personal growth."
At Thursday's joint meeting, which will be held via Google Meet, the candidates are invited to make a three-minute presentation on why they should be appointed. The winner will be selected by a majority vote.
The City Council is also scheduled to fill a vacancy on its own board at a meeting on Monday night. Nine candidates are vying to replace Ward 6 City Councilor John Frates, who is stepping down because he is moving to another ward in the city.
