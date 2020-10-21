Three charged after drug bust in Danvers

DANVERS — Three men are facing charges after an investigation into fentanyl distribution on the North Shore led to a confrontation with police outside a Danvers supermarket on Tuesday afternoon.
State police detectives and the gang unit, along with local police and the Drug Enforcement Administration, were looking into a man named Irving Terrero, 27, of Lynn, who was suspected of distributing large quantities of the synthetic opioid.
Now Terrero — who allegedly smashed into a police car after officers attempted to block him from driving out of the Market Basket parking lot on Endicott Street — and two others, Annexis Leon, 24, of Lynn, and Jalen Wilford, 25, are all being held without bail. Salem District Court Judge Carol-Ann Fraser ordered Terrero detained pending a hearing to determine whether he poses a danger if released; she revoked the bail of Leon and Wilford, who were awaiting trial in unrelated cases.
Immediately following the arrests, a search warrant was executed at a Salem home connected to one of the suspects, according to state police.
The investigation led to the discovery of more than 2.6 pounds of fentanyl, two unlicensed Glock handguns with illegal high-capacity clips and ammunition, other drugs including marijuana, MDMA and Adderall.
According to state police, the investigation team found more than a kilogram of a substance believed to be fentanyl, more than a kilogram of a substance believed to be cocaine, approximately 2,500 tablets of suspected fentanyl pressed into pill form, two firearms, several high-capacity magazines, ammunition, tens of thousands of dollars suspected to be the proceeds of illicit criminal activity, and materials consistent with the packaging and distribution of illegal narcotics during the search of the Salem residence.
All three men are facing drug conspiracy charges. Leon and Terrero are facing drug trafficking charges, and Terrero is facing firearms and assault and battery charges. They have pleaded not guilty.
The investigation began in July, prosecutor Kelly Waldo told the judge. Investigators arranged for an undercover officer to make a series of purchases of fentanyl, in increasing amounts.
Police say Terrero made some of the sales, and on one occasion sent Leon, whom he identified as his brother, to make the deal.
After getting warrants to arrest Terrero and search his home, police arranged one more undercover purchase, this time for 50 grams (almost 2 ounces) of fentanyl, Waldo said in court.
The transaction, which involved a "baseball-sized" bag of fentanyl, concluded, and police moved to arrest Terrero and his passengers, Leon and Wilford, around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say Terrero made eye contact with an officer who pulled in front of him, then drove forward with enough force to damage the police car.
Waldo said the three were arrested after a brief struggle, during which Leon refused to unlock the door on the passenger side.
Erin Nolan contributed to this report.
