Three former candidates running in Ward 3

BEVERLY — Three former candidates for public office are taking aim at the Ward 3 City Council seat that will be vacated by incumbent Stacy Ames.
Steven Crowley, Euplio Marciano and Donato Paglia have all taken out nomination papers to run for Ward 3 city councilor this year. Ames, who is in her first two-year team, has decided not to seek reelection.
Crowley, a retired Air Force veteran, lost a bid for the Ward 3 seat in 2007. Marciano, a retired U.S. Army veteran, has run unsuccessfully for city council and mayor several times. Paglia has run unsuccessfully for state representative several times.
The candidates have until Aug. 10 to return their nomination papers with at least 50 certified signatures in order to get on the ballot. If all three get on the ballot there would be a preliminary election on Sept. 21 to narrow the field to two. The final election is Nov. 2.
In the mayor's race, three candidates have taken out papers to challenge Mike Cahill — Beverly police officer Dana Nicholson, businessman Marshall Sterman, and educator Esther Ngotho.
There is also a race shaping up for the three at-large seats on the City Council. Julie Flowers is the only incumbent running for reelection, but first-time candidates Hannah Bowen, Brendan Sweeney and Richard Tabbut have all taken out papers. Longtime councilors Paul Guanci and Tim Flaherty are not running for reelection.
So far the other incumbent city councilors — Todd Rotondo in Ward 1, Estelle Rand in Ward 2, Scott Houseman in Ward 4, Kathleen Feldman in Ward 5, and Dominic Copeland in Ward 6 — do not have challengers.
On the School Committee side, the only potential race so far is in Ward 1, where Juan Castro has has taken out papers to run against incumbent Rachael Abell. Incumbents Kenann Fondelle McKenzie, Kimberley Coelho, John Mullady, Kaarin Robinson and Lorinda Visnick do not have challengers so far.
