BEVERLY — A nearly $15 million project to improve three problem intersections in Beverly is underway and is expected to continue throughout the summer and fall.
The intersections are at Cabot and Dodge streets near Henry's Market; Balch and McKay streets in front of the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club; and Rantoul and Cabot streets near the Beverly-Salem bridge.
The project will include new "smart" traffic signals at all three intersections, new sidewalks, and new configurations designed to improve traffic flow and prevent backups. Two of the intersections, at Henry's and at Cabot/Rantoul, will get new bike lanes.
Mike Collins, the city's commissioner of public services and engineering, said the new signals will be able to detect the amount of traffic and adjust the timing of the lights accordingly.
"The biggest difference is you won't be stuck at the light waiting when nobody else in around," he said.
The three intersections are being done as part of one project funded by state and federal money, with a contractor hired by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. The bid price for the project was $14.7 million, according to documents.
Collins said the state hopes to complete most of the work at the three intersections by winter.
Here's a look at the biggest changes that will be made at each intersection:
Cabot Street at Dodge Street, County Way and Longmeadow Road, near Henry's Market
Two of the biggest problems at the intersection are traffic backing up on Dodge Street toward Route 128, and two lanes squeezing down into one lane from County Way onto Dodge Street.
Rich Benevento of WorldTech Engineering, a consultant on the project, said a northbound "slip lane" will be added on Dodge Street for cars to go right onto Cabot Street at the fire station. For cars driving on County Way toward the intersection, the left-hand lane will be restricted to cars turning onto Cabot Street. That will eliminate the current situation with cars squeezing from two lanes to one as they head onto Dodge Street.
Benevento said a more efficient intersection will hopefully reduce the number of cars that cut through the neighborhood in the area.
McKay Street at Balch Street, near Beverly Golf & Tennis Club
The big changes here are the additions of a traffic signal, a left-turn lane on McKay Street to get onto Balch Street, and a right-turn lane on Balch Street to get onto McKay Street.
Collins said the state is hoping to complete the intersection, which is near Beverly Middle School, before the start of school in the fall.
Cabot Street at Rantoul Street and Water Street, near the Beverly-Salem bridge
One big change will be the elimination of the "slip lane" that allows cars coming over the bridge to go onto Cabot Street without stopping. Instead, a new traffic light will be installed that will control traffic splitting onto both Rantoul and Cabot streets.
Collins said the change will make it easier for people to walk through the intersection, which as currently configured can be "daunting." He said a lot of effort has gone into making the intersection more pedestrian-friendly by cutting down on the crossing distances, especially with a new restaurant being built on the waterfront.
"It will be a lot better," Collins said. "We're really trying to encourage people to get down to the waterfront."
Collins also said the traffic signals at the intersection have been "largely dysfunctional" for a long time due to damage to the wire loops embedded in the road that provide the "intelligence" for the lights. All of the new traffic signals will have cameras to detect traffic volume, rather than wires in the road.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||