The TJX Companies Inc., which owns Marshalls, HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx, is furloughing many hourly employees at its stores and distribution centers after April 11 while top management will take a pay cut.
The move comes after Framingham-based TJX Companies announced March 19 the temporary closure of all of its stores, distribution centers and offices in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia, at the end of the business day for two weeks amid the rapidly-evolving coronavirus pandemic.
On the North Shore, the company has about a dozen stores in several communities.
"Following this pay cycle, we have made the very difficult decision to temporarily furlough the majority of our hourly store and distribution center associates in the U.S. and Canada," Ernie Herrman, CEO and president, said in a message posted on the TJX website. "For eligible, impacted associates, TJX existing benefits, including health care coverage, will continue during the temporary furlough at no cost to these associates. We have provided impacted associates with information to help them determine how to apply for unemployment benefits."
The company is also temporarily reducing the salaries of TJX’s senior executive leadership team, including that of Herrman and its executive chairman, and compensation for the TJX board of directors.
"We also take very seriously our responsibility to ensure the company’s long-term strength and stability well into the future, which has required making some difficult decisions in the near term," Herrman said. "We are making every effort to prepare for re-openings, as soon as we believe we can operate safely in the communities we serve."
As of Feb. 1, TJX Cos. has a global workforce of 286,000, mostly in the U.S. In addition to Marshalls, HomeGoods, and T.J. Maxx, the 34-year-old company's other stores in the U.S. are Sierra and Homesense.
