PEABODY — The School Committee took steps Tuesday night to set a new course for the city’s schools following the Nov. 29 death of Superintendent Cara Murtagh, less than two years after becoming the head of Peabody Public Schools.
The death shocked and saddened many in the city, and left the district rudderless, without a permanent educational leader.
The School Committee named seven candidates out of 33 applicants to be interviewed during hour-long sessions scheduled for Monday, March 16, and Wednesday, March 18, in the Higgins Middle School library.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt, the chairman of the School Committee, said he was pleased with the large number of applicants, more than had applied to fill the vacancy two years ago.
“I think it shows something that people are interested in our district,” Bettencourt said.
To come up with the list, the School Committee, which had been provided with resumes of candidates, read out their top seven, and those that gathered the most votes were selected for interviews.
Committee member Joe Amico favored having at least seven candidates to choose from given that Lynnfield, Melrose and other surrounding districts were also looking for superintendents because of concern their finalists might become another district’s hire. All those named were named by at least four members of the committee, while one candidate got six votes. Some members only named six finalists, while some named seven.
The list of candidates read out by the committee are, in alphabetical order: Melissa Eakins-Ryan, the assistant superintendent in Bourne; Omar Easy, the executive assistant principal for the Academies at Everett High and a former NFL running back; Thomas Flanagan, chief academic officer for Providence schools; Julie Kukenberger, the interim Superintendent of Hamilton-Wenham Regional; Christopher Lord, Peabody school’s assistant superintendent and principal of Peabody Veterans Memorial High; Wayland Superintendent Arthur Unobskey; and Josh Vadala, an assistant superintendent of Revere public schools who lives in Peabody.
Bettencourt said the search was aided by the Massachusetts Association of School Committees and its executive director, Glenn Koocher, who also helped with the search that identified Murtagh, a former Peabody principal and assistant superintendent, as a candidate two years ago.
The School Committee met in executive session last week, Bettencourt said, during which the board did not discuss candidates. At this session, school board members got resumes of the candidates, Bettencourt said. Koocher assisted Bettencourt in providing the resumes, and the school board decided on the process to move forward with the superintendent’s search. It’s the same process used during the last search, the mayor said.
The schedule of when certain candidates would be interviewed by the School Committee had yet to be determined. Peabody’s schools are being led in the interim by retired Newburyport Superintendent Marc Kerble, a Peabody native.
