Tom Rossignoll picked to lead Peabody Main Streets

PEABODY — Deanne Healey has led Peabody Main Streets since its inception in 2016. But now, Healey is ready to pass the reins to someone new.
“I’m a firm believer in term limits because it allows other ideas to come forward, and it was time for someone else to be in charge,” she said.
That someone is Tom Rossignoll, who was elected by the Peabody Main Streets board to take over after Healey officially stepped down as president in January.
Rossignoll, a physical therapist who also serves on the City Council, said he looks forward to leading Peabody Main Streets as it looks for new and different ways “to make the downtown more vibrant and more appealing.”
“She had been saying that she wanted to step down for a while,” Rossignoll said of Healey. “In December, I decided to throw my hat in the ring. I'm a little nervous, but I’m definitely excited. She's done amazing, and she's really helped put the downtown on the map again. I’m glad she’s staying on.”
Healey will continue to be a part of the organization and is currently serving as treasurer.
“It was a difficult decision,” she said. “I've been involved in revitalizing the downtown for years, but I recently found my role to be changing as president, and it was just demanding too much time. I work full-time at Salem Five Bank, but I woke up thinking about Main Streets, and I was working after hours on Main Streets. I personally needed to find a better balance for myself. It was tough.”
According to Rossignoll, many of the goals Peabody Main Streets hoped to accomplish in 2020 were sidetracked because of the pandemic, so 2021 is going to be about improving the organization’s website and increasing the downtown’s presence online.
“So people staying home can still see things going on up and down Main Street,” he said.
Both Rossignoll and Healey noted that improving public transportation and listening to local businesses about what they need to recover from 2020 will also be top of mind this year.
“There are just so many people part of this group that make it a great group to be a part of. Between the chairs of each committee, all the members themselves and on the committee,” Rossignoll said. “My goal and hope and reason for doing this is to ensure Peabody stays as vibrant as possible, especially in these trying times, and to make sure these local businesses stay afloat.”
Rossignoll said he thinks his position on the City Council, while separate from his new unpaid role as president, benefits him in his new position. He and some of the other members of local government involved in Main Streets are well-ingrained in the community and know who to reach out to for various projects.
Healey said there is a lot to look forward to with Rossignoll as president.
"I have the utmost faith in Tom Rossignoll to lead the next phase of this organization," she said. "I know he will work to make sure Peabody remains a great place to live, visit and build a business."
