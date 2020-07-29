TOPSFIELD — America's oldest county fair will not go on this year, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Essex Agricultural Society, the organization that runs the Topsfield Fair, announced Wednesday this year's fair has been canceled. A statement said it was a difficult decision, but one made for the safety of fairgoers, staff, volunteers, vendors, exhibitors and sponsors.
"We've been working closely with the governor's office all along (during the pandemic)," said Topsfield Fair General Manager James O'Brien in an interview. They've also been in contact with organizers of other large fairs in the state like the Big E in Springfield, which already decided to cancel for this year.
"It takes a good two months to set up the fair...and we were hoping that things would change, but in speaking with the Department of Public Health (on Friday)," he said, it was clear that wasn't the case. "There was no way forward at this time with the way the virus is. I felt like this was the only (reasonable) decision I could make."
Massachusetts is currently in Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which still limits outdoor gatherings in confined spaces to 100 people and requires everyone to wear masks indoors and when social distancing isn't possible outdoors — measures that are all aimed at reducing spread of the highly infectious virus.
“We understand the impact of this decision for small businesses, family farms, competitors, and exhibitors and the disappointment of hundreds of thousands of people who look forward to the Topsfield Fair each year," said O'Brien in the announcement. "However, the safety and health of our community has to be our top priority and due to the current restrictions, hosting the Topsfield Fair this year is impossible.
“As our scheduled opening day got closer it became clear that we could not create a fun, safe, and enjoyable experience that fairgoers have come to expect and deserve,” he said.
The news was received with a mixture of resignation and applause by many of the 300-plus people who commented on the fair's announcement Wednesday afternoon on its Facebook page. A prevailing sentiment was that the fair "made the right call" in canceling this year.
This is just the third time in the history of the fair, which first began in 1818, that it's been canceled. The other two times were in 1918 when all agricultural fairs in the state were canceled due to the Spanish flu pandemic, and again from 1943 to 1945 for World War II, according to the announcement. When the fair returned in 1946, it opened to record-breaking attendance.
“We are looking at the potential of hosting some of our contests privately to continue that tradition and we will make any contest-related announcements if and when the details are finalized,” O’Brien said. “Everyone associated with the Essex Agricultural Society and the Topsfield Fair looks forward to better days ahead and celebrating the 2021 Topsfield Fair in October 2021.”
He hopes to have an announcement on some upcoming events in the next couple of weeks.
Meanwhile, one new activity continues at the fairgrounds: The Topsfield Drive-In. The drive-in movie theater, which takes up the Route 1 parking lot of the fairgrounds, runs seven nights a week, rain or shine, offering up iconic movies for families to enjoy.
O'Brien said it's been sold out every night. Two hundred cars can fit in the lot with social distancing measures in place. "People have been thoroughly enjoying it," he said.
The drive-in began earlier this month, after the Essex Agricultural Society received permission from the town, with strict social distancing and other health and safety measures in place. Other typical functions and activities at the fairgrounds this summer were canceled due to the pandemic, although O'Brien said they are now doing drive-by weddings with a maximum of 25 people.