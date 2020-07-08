The Topsfield and Ipswich fire departments have received federal funding for equipment and supplies to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The money, announced Wednesday, is awarded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
The money will be used to buy personal protective equipment, or PPE, and supplies needed to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Topsfield received $2,990, while Ipswich received $5,048.
Topsfield and Ipswich are among 12 departments in Massachusetts to receive a total of $426,470. In this latest round of FEMA grants, 85 fire departments nationwide received $4.6 million.