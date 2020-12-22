TOPSFIELD — The town wants to know what residents think of their cable TV services.
Topsfield officials on Tuesday announced a public survey in which residents can provide an assessment of the cable services offered in town, as well as list any improvements they'd like to see.
Officials said the survey will help the town Cable Advisory Committee prepare to renegotiate cable licensing agreements with both Comcast and Verizon next year.
Any Topsfield resident, regardless of whether they are Comcast or Verizon customers, can take the survey.
The upcoming negotiations will set franchise/local access fees, which is the only part of residents' cable fees the town has authority to control. The franchise fee, which is added to all monthly cable bills, funds the local access channel that broadcasts town government meetings, local school sports, and other town events.
The survey is available online at https://forms.gle/fQrFwuckGfQzfmm88 and through https://www.topsfield-ma.gov/home/news/cable-tv-public-survey.
Paper copies of the survey are also available at Town Hall and the town library. Completed paper copies can be left in the front mail slot at Town Hall or mailed to Town Hall, Attn. Cable TV, 8 West Common St., Topsfield, MA 01983.
The last day to complete or return the survey is Thursday, Dec. 31.
For help with any questions, email the Cable Advisory Committee at CableAdvisory@topsfield-ma.gov. Committee members are Chairman Bill Whiting, Marshall Hook, and Rafael McDonald.