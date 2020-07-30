PEABODY — While the Council on Aging’s Peter A. Torigian Senior Center has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the center is still a hive of activity.
Staff are booking rides for medical appointments, dispatching drivers, and taking calls from those who need meals or a trip to the grocery store. Meanwhile, social services staff help with MassHealth applications or to get documents notarized, director Carolyn Wynn says.
Nurses and social workers are calling to check in with seniors who are part of the Adult Day Health program.
Wynn said because many seniors are isolated, those quick conversations are getting longer. Many ask the staff, when they deliver meals, when is the center going to reopen, she said.
She does not have an answer to that question.
Still, the center is focusing on core services of nutrition and connecting with seniors. Since the pandemic forced the center to close its doors in March, drivers, staff and social workers have been on the frontline, going door-to-door to help people on and off buses, delivering meals and going out to homes to arrange paperwork.
In the kitchen, frozen meals are being prepared to go out to seniors who are not part of the Meals on Wheels program, but who rely on a meal from the center at 75R Central St. every day. The center’s kitchen staff has prepared more than 7,000 free frozen meals since March.
The closure of the center has a silver lining in that it allowed Mike Callahan and the Maintenance Department to make improvements, Wynn said, including new carpeting, with much of the carpeting original to the building, which is 29 years old. A new walk-in freezer was part of the improvements. The Friends of the Council on Aging helped pay for many of the projects.
“Although its doors are closed due to the public health emergency,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said, “the Torigian Senior Center continues to be a source of aid and comfort for many Peabody residents. Thanks to dedicated staff and volunteers, meals are still being delivered and transportation and social services still provided to some of our most vulnerable older residents.”
The idea, Wynn said, is that when the pandemic is over, they can get back to the way things were. To her, the pandemic is “a temporary situation.”
“I reference the ‘new normal,’” Wynn said of her letter to seniors in the Council on Aging’s summer newsletter. “I don’t want to think of a ‘new normal’ being like this. I’d like to get back to normal. At some point I think we will, I really do. I have to believe that.”
This coming January, Wynn will have been director of the center for 13 years. Previously, she worked for the center for 14 years as a volunteer coordinator, then she left to work for five years as a director of a 11-community senior center in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
With the pandemic, the mission of the center as a place where people can drop in, take a class or get a meal has been turned on its head with the need for social distancing, with older folks especially at risk from the coronavirus. It’s a popular place where about 300 to 500 people a day would go for lunch or for classes.
“It’s funny, so that’s what we are good at, bringing people in, keeping people from being isolated, so it’s almost completely opposite from what we are used to,” Wynn said. “And, I’ll have to say, in my wildest dreams, I never envisioned this.”
Volunteers come from 25 different communities and there could be up to 60 in the center that has 42 staff members, including 37 full-time staff. They normally have 14 buses on the road every day, and they make almost 50,000 trips a year for medical appointments, shopping or to bring people to visit a loved one in a nursing home.
“I think people are amazed by the fact that Peabody has become an older community,” said former Mayor Michael Bonfanti, a volunteer at the center. “Thirty-three percent of the population is over sixty... We are living longer, more services are needed.”
“I’m just so proud to be a part of this community,” said retired Peabody City Clerk Natalie Maga, the chairperson of the Peabody Council on Aging Board of Directors. “There’s so much going on here.”
Maga said seniors look forward to going to the center for what it has to offer.
“And now, to have it all shut down, it’s got to be traumatic for them,” Maga said. “But staff has been reaching out to them, letting them know they are not alone.”