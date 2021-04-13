PEABODY — The annual Torigian Golf Classic is teeing up next month.
The 2021 outing, which raises money for scholarships for local students, is set for May 13 at The Meadow at Peabody Golf Course.
And if the charitable goal wasn't enough motivation, the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Peabody even threw in a golf ball cannon at the 10th hole for a chance to "shoot like the pros."
The tournament gets underway at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, with a shotgun start. There's a limit of two players per cart, although individual carts are also available.
Go to www.peabodychamber.com or call 978-531-0384 to register.