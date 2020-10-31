SALEM — There was no parade, no Witches’ Ball, and no live music, but tourists still flocked to the Witch City this Halloween.
Earlier this month, Salem and state officials announced multiple precautions that would be taken in order to control crowds over the weekend. But most tourists who traveled to Salem said despite the restrictions, the trip was worth it.
“I’m a little bit disappointed because I wanted to see the whole party, but it’s been safe and I understand we are going through something serious," said Mailyn Cano, 35, who traveled to Salem from Miami, Florida. She added that she loves Salem and hopes to come back soon.
Cano, dressed as a witch, said she was impressed by how many people were following the mask mandate and other COVID-19 precautions.
Jake Kubala, 22, Gabby Maybach, 20, and Colin Randolph, 23, all from Buffalo, New York, said they were aware of the restrictions before making their trip to Salem, but they never considered canceling the trip.
“We had planned this for a while,” Kubala said, “like seven or eight months or right around the very beginning stages of COVID. I definitely didn’t think it was going to be a problem, but unfortunately here we are.”
Maybach said even though the group wasn’t originally anticipating so many restrictions, they are content with the way things turned out.
“We are OK with it, but we still want to see what it was like without them,” she said. “It's kind of nice that it isn't so crowded.”
Trenna and Shane Madaris from Dallas, Texas, dressed as characters from the film "Hocus Pocus," snapped a selfie outside the Witch House on Essex Street. They said they were trying to stay positive amid the COVID-19 restrictions.
“This has been a dream of mine for a really long time,” Trenna Madaris, 35, dressed as Sarah Sanderson, said. “We grew up in the '80s and '90s when 'Hocus Pocus' came out, and it's been a dream for such a long time.”
Shane Madaris, 34, dressed as Billy, said the couple was hopeful when they planned the trip back in June that the coronavirus wouldn’t be so much of a concern, but he said they made the most of their trip anyway.
Trenna Madaris added that all of the COVID-19 precautions made her feel safe.
Christian Peralta, of Lynn, wore a skeleton mask, a black cape and several clothing items emblazoned with the Corona Extra logo. He said the costume was inspired by the coronavirus.
“It's OK, just like any other year, a little less crowded maybe,” he said about the pedestrian mall in Salem. He added that the restrictions weren’t disappointing for him because he only comes to Salem to walk around every year.
Salem resident Brandon Clarke said the virus also helped him develop his infected mad scientist costume.
“I knew it was going to be a big hit because of the times we’re in right now,” he said, adding that he sewed his lab coat and got his syringe, flask and gas mask on Amazon. “I said, ‘I’m going to take a bad situation and get creative.’”
Over the course of the day, Clarke said numerous people stopped him on the street to snap a photo with him.
“I’m so glad that everyone is enjoying themselves and I’m so glad they take the time to acknowledge my hard work and creativity,” he said.
Dustin Luca contributed to this report.
