Town Hall project to be decided at Hamilton special town meeting

HAMILTON — Hamilton residents will be asked to vote Saturday whether to let the town of Hamilton borrow $4.68 million and tap another $3 million in Community Preservation Act funds to complete a major restoration and addition to the historic Town Hall.
A special town meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. under a tent at the Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School football field.
The Town Hall project is one of a number of issues residents are being asked to consider at the session.
The 1898 structure would undergo an overhaul, with a focus on restoring and preserving the exterior, including the building’s cupola, and improving access by adding an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp to the side of the building and an addition with an elevator.
The interior would be repaired and updated to make better use of work spaces and to create a large meeting space.
Town officials now believe the total cost of the project will come in at $8.9 million; some of that includes costs already incurred for design services.
The cost of borrowing $4.68 million through a 30-year bond has been projected to add 22 cents per $1,000 of assessed value of a property to a homeowner’s tax bill.
Voters will also be asked to approve using $3 million from the community preservation fund, a 2% surcharge already added to tax bills, to make up the balance of the project cost.
Both items must be approved together in order for the project to proceed, according to the warrant.
The town is also asking for approval to enter a short-term lease with Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary for use of one of its buildings as a temporary town hall. The lease would be $1 per year, but the town would be responsible for making repairs to the building.
Among the other items on the agenda is a request to take $200,000 from the community preservation fund to provide grants to develop affordable housing in town.
There is some disagreement on one of the items on the warrant, a request to use $75,000 in community preservation funds to repair and restore the clock tower at the First Congregational Church.
The church is a historic structure in the town, which used it as a site for meetings. But the town’s Board of Selectmen, by a vote of 4 to 1, and Finance and Advisory Committee are both recommending an unfavorable vote on the request.
Another warrant article is asking permission to use $150,000 from the town’s “free cash” reserves to pay for a planning consultant to assist in developing a “master plan” for the town.
The warrant also contains a citizens petition requesting that the Board of Health follow all “guidance, metrics, rules and instructions” issued by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the state Department of Public health regarding closing schools, rather than issuing any stricter guidelines.
There are also a number of other small financial requests to cover bills, including nearly $30,000 for unanticipated costs associated with this year’s election due to early voting and mail-in voting.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||