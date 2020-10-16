IPSWICH — A plan to build a new public safety facility is one of the many issues at stake at a Special Town Meeting scheduled for Saturday.
Voters will decide if the town should spend $630,000 to buy land to serve as the site of the proposed building, and also whether to appropriate $2.25 million to pay for the design of the facility.
Those are two of the 14 articles on the warrant for the Special Town Meeting, which is scheduled to be held Saturday at 9 a.m. under a tent outside Ipswich Middle/High School.
The proposed public safety facility would be built on Pineswamp Road and would house both the police and fire departments. A committee formed to study the issue says the current facilities — the police station built in 1930 and the fire station built in 1907 — are "inadequate for the modern public safety missions," according to the committee's website.
The new complex would also house the town's emergency communications center and its emergency management, harbormaster, shellfish and animal control departments.
If the two articles pass, Ipswich Town Moderator Tom Murphy said the town would eventually come back to Town Meeting to seek the money to pay for construction, which has been estimated at $25 million.
Residents will also vote whether to authorize the spending of up to $750,000 to purchase a conservation restriction on 93 acres of Kamon Farm land on Pineswamp Road. Greenbelt, a land trust for Essex County, would own and maintain the land, which according to the Town Meeting warrant summary is "vital for drinking water supply protection, wildlife habitat, passive recreation and agriculture in Ipswich."
The public would have access to designed areas for passive recreation once Greenbelt takes ownership, according to the warrant.
Also on the warrant is a citizens petition that would impose a temporary moratorium on multi-unit developments. The petition says the town is experiencing an "unanticipated increase" in such developments and calls for a moratorium until the town can fully evaluate the impacts of the proposed projects.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
||||