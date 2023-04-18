BOXFORD — Another North Shore school district is appealing to residents to approve money for artificial turf fields.
Voters in Boxford, Topsfield and Middleton will decide at town meetings in early May whether to approve a combined $449,000 to pay for the design, engineering and permitting for two artificial turf fields at Masconomet Regional High School.
Voters in Hamilton and Wenham earlier this month OK’d a plan to build turf fields at their high school. Supporters of the Masconomet project say they are the only school left in the area without it.
Kristina Young, a member of the volunteer Turf Up Masco group, said the push for the fields has been around for more than 10 years, but has recently gained momentum. Last December, the Masconomet Regional School Committee authorized Turf Up to begin fundraising for the project.
“People started to realize we’re the only ones outside of Hamilton-Wenham that don’t have turf,” Young said.
Young said Town Meeting voters would only be approving the money to pay for design, engineering and permitting in order to move the project forward. She said Masco Turf Up is committed to privately fundraising an estimated $7.6 million for the cost of construction.
“If they vote yes, we can start fund-raising for the remainder of the project,” Young said.
The upcoming Town Meeting votes apply to only Phase 1 of a three-phase plan that has been proposed by a feasibility study. Phase 1 would build a new multi-purpose stadium turf field on the high school campus and resurface the existing multi-purpose field into turf.
The stadium field would have seating for about 1,000 spectators, an accessible elevated press box, and a new support building with restrooms, team rooms, concessions and storage.
The fields would be used for soccer, field hockey, football, lacrosse, and some baseball and softball activities. They would also be available for youth programs, in-season rentals and summer camps, according to Masco Turf Up.
The existing stadium field and track would remain as is.
The Turf Up group says grass fields are becoming more difficult and costly to maintain and can’t be used as often as artificial turf fields. Masco cannot host Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association high school tournament games because of the condition of its fields and lack of ticketing and accessible accommodations, the group says.
In addressing concerns about possible health risks with turf, the group says the district can choose the materials that “pose the least risk to our students and our environment.”
The town meetings will be held in Topsfield on May 2 and in Boxford and Middleton on May 9. Two of the three towns must approve the warrant article for it to pass.
The Topsfield and Middleton finance committees voted to give a positive recommendation for the upcoming warrant article. Boxford’s Select Board and Finance Committee voted to not give a positive recommendation.
“I just think when you’ve got a $46 million capital plan coming, to commit money to this doesn’t seem reasonable to me, especially this year,” Boxford Select Board Chair Barbara Jessel said at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting.
