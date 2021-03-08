SALEM — Residents at the Salem Housing Authority's properties are getting access to hundreds of doses of COVID-19 vaccine thanks, in part, to a recent initiative to regularly test raw sewage for traces of the virus.
The Housing Authority provides housing for about 750 residents across nearly two-dozen properties in Salem. Most of the residents in these buildings are considered high-risk for the virus, making the threat of outbreaks at properties like the 110-unit tower on Charter Street or the 104 apartments at Pioneer Terrace potentially devastating.
But officials have adopted a newer tool to keep an eye on community health in these places. Wastewater is being tested three times a week at several sites across the city, and the results of those tests are guiding the city's response, according to Dominick Pangallo, chief of staff to Mayor Kim Driscoll.
"It isn't difficult to imagine a future where these kinds of surveillance tools are able to provide perspectives on community-wide public health and neighborhood-specific public health," Pangallo said. "You can address viruses and drug issues in a way that's proactive, and also because it's neighborhood-specific, it helps address equity issues in the public health response."
As one example, in late January, residents at 27 Charter St. woke up to envelopes containing face masks and an invitation for free COVID-19 testing on Friday, Feb. 5. It included a six-page note on wastewater testing, with three pages in English and the rest in Spanish.
"Wastewater testing is anonymous — it cannot tell who in a community is COVID-positive, but it helps track trends within neighborhoods," the opening of the English version read. "Recent testing in your neighborhood's wastewater has been positive for COVID-19."
"This is part of a field called 'wastewater-based epidemiology,'" said Anna Mehrotra, an environmental engineer with CDM Smith, a Boston-based organization working with the city on the testing. "The scale you do it should really be a function of the objectives you're trying to achieve. One of the roles of public health officials is surveillance of the disease."
It's a practice that has evolved over the past two decades but only recently seen use in the United States, according to Mehrotra.
"Wastewater surveillance or wastewater-based epidemiology isn't a new field," she said. "This is something that has been more embraced by Europe and Australia and originated 20 years ago, mostly just looking at drug use."
The pandemic has created greater need to do viral testing. Australia, for example, is using wastewater testing "to guide travel restrictions," Mehrotra said. "So interstate travel restrictions, or even inter-city travel restrictions, might be in part informed by what they're seeing in wastewater."
She also noted this can be used to analyze viruses other than COVID-19 — viruses that cause gastroenteritis (including Norovirus), influenza, measles, poliovirus. "That's one where it has been used around the globe," she said, referring to poliovirus. "Ebola can be found in wastewater."
In Salem, wastewater testing has largely occurred at five catchment locations, according to Pangallo: Charter and Pope streets, Rainbow Terrace, The Point Neighborhood and Loring Towers, as well as its surrounding neighborhood. Other smaller testing sites have been used over time.
"(In) late November, Salem was a red community...and there was an interest in trying to identify tools that would help identify communities as high risk," Pangallo said. He explained that daily wastewater data would allow the city to "drill down to particular buildings, neighborhoods and areas" for a very tactical response.
In regard to 27 Charter St., Pangallo said that, following up on the wastewater analysis, the city then brought the data to the state, saying they were following protocols, engaging in public information efforts, and testing to isolate and address positive cases in the building. "We really need vaccinations to be the next step in the process."
As such, doses of the Moderna vaccine are being distributed to 400 Housing Authority tenants at various properties at clinics held last week and next week. The clinics aren't open to the general public, so no further information is available to those outside of the Authority network.
"We've been working with CDM Smith and the state to tweak this program as it goes. We've created this from scratch," Pangallo said. "It has been an interesting project guiding our response in some of the high-risk areas. But also from a broader public health perspective, this tool can be used in the future to help ensure the safety and wellness of those populations."
Mehrotra said she's lobbying for wastewater testing across the country. It's something that could've changed the trajectory of the pandemic if adopted last year, she argued.
"We could've been very selective in where we sort of shut things down and would've avoided this fatigue we were feeling last fall, like, 'I'm done,'" she said. "If we can set up this surveillance network across the country now, then we can be better off during the next pandemic — which, unfortunately if you're listening to Bill Gates, we shouldn't expect to wait too long for the next one."
