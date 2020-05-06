BEVERLY — A tractor-trailer rollover in the vicinity of Exit 18 on Route 128 southbound tied up three of four lanes of traffic at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
State police said the trailer was loaded with three pieces of equipment, one of which, a Bobcat, landed in the northbound side of the highway, according to a witness.
State police said there were no injuries.
Massachusetts State Police were on the scene, assisted by the Beverly police and fire departments.
State police are handling the investigation which is ongoing.