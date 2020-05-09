SALEM — While a proposal to build several hundred homes on Highland Avenue is smaller than first proposed, traffic issues still drive public opinion on the project.
Earlier this year, Overlook Acres first proposed 324 units surrounding the so-called "cineplex" site from 355 to 373 Highland Ave., where more than 200 units are proposed in a separate project. The larger project has since lowered its unit count to 290 units, down from 298 announced at a recent meeting.
The actual address for Overlook is 379, 383 and 387 Highland Ave., with several other addresses along Barnes and Cedar roads.
The project has faced stiff opposition from the Barnes/Clark/Wyman neighborhood, where the original plan showed sharing the entrance to Barnes Road. That has led to near-universal claims that residents in the neighborhood would have to deal with traffic coming from the site. Others have also condemned the project for its anticipated effect on traffic along heavily traveled Highland Avenue.
The plans have been tweaked to use Barnes Road only as a one-way exit off the site for cars trying to get onto Highland Avenue and head toward Lynn. The only way onto the site is to use two entrances that connect to Highland Avenue directly — though both entrances and exits would only allow travel toward Salem due to a median guardrail.
Under the new plan, estimated daily car trips on and off the site have dropped by 170, from 2,002 to 1,832.
Still, residents are concerned.
"We're talking about just this one project, and if you travel up and down Highland Avenue there's a lot of land for sale," said Ann DeLuca, a Clark Avenue resident. "I do feel that we're looking at this tiny piece right now and saying, 'Oh, we can accommodate this traffic.' But in the future, it's just one of many other projects that are probably going to contribute to major traffic jams."
Tony Brooks, also of Clark Avenue, said that all he's seen in the area more than 30 years is "nothing but traffic get worse."
"There's nothing this project can do that's going to improve us living in this neighborhood," Brooks said. "It's only going to add to the problem."
The meeting also heard from Steve Dibble, a city councilor who represents a different part of the city. The site the project targets is represented by Ward 3 City Councilor Patti Morsillo.
On top of criticizing traffic impacts and asking whether the project supported any senior housing or assisted living, Dibble also pushed for the Planning Board to look into the site's partial zoning as "business park development," a format he's been a loud supporter of on the smaller cineplex site.
Part of the requirement for business park development is that half the project factor in business uses, Dibble argued.
"I ask the Planning Board to look at the minimum 50 percent of this property that's zoned for Business Park Development," Dibble said. "Where's the 50 percent minimum business? I don't see it. I only see it set aside for wetlands and luxury housing."
