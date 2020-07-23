SALEM — A Malden man who was allegedly found with an unlicensed handgun, large capacity clip and nearly an ounce of fentanyl, during a traffic stop early Monday evening, was apparently unfazed by his arrest, police say.
Diego Morales-Henriquez, 19, laughed and said, "I don't care, I'll be bailed tonight anyway," according to Patrolman Ian Canty's report.
Morales-Henriquez wasn't bailed out, however, and is now being held without bail on charges that include fentanyl trafficking, possession of a large capacity firearm and possession during commission of a felony, carrying a firearm and ammunition without a license, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday in Salem District Court, where Judge Robert Brennan ordered him detained until a hearing Friday to determine whether he poses a danger to the public if released.
His arrest came early Monday evening, after police "ran" the license plate of a Jeep Commander and discovered that the SUV, which had a rejection sticker on the windshield, had failed its state inspection more than a month ago, making it no longer legal to drive. They pulled it over on Lafayette Street in the city's Point neighborhood.
The driver, Khris Lara, was given a ticket for driving the Jeep. Officers noticed that the only other person in the vehicle, later identified as Morales-Henriquez, was sitting in the back seat, something the officers found "weird."
Lara said he sometimes drives a taxi and doesn't like people sitting in the front seat — although Morales-Henriquez was not a fare. He also mentioned something about Morales-Henriquez's bad breath.
Police told both men the SUV was being towed. As he got out, police said, Morales-Henriquez felt around on his hip area, which looked to the officers as if he was checking for something. They also noticed that despite the heat, he was wearing both a pair of shorts and a pair of sweatpants.
A pat-frisk search turned up a 9 mm SCCY handgun with a magazine that held 11 rounds. Police also found a plastic bag containing multiple smaller bags of brown powder that appeared to be fentanyl, tucked into his groin, and a little more than $1,400, folded by denomination, in a pocket.
Police learned that Lara, who is awaiting trial in an unrelated fentanyl case, had picked up Morales-Henriquez on Harbor Street and was going to drop him off in Lynn or Revere.
Morales-Henriquez is being held at the Middleton Jail pending Friday's hearing.
