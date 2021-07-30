Train station gets 12-month reprieve

DANVERS — The historic Danvers Plains Train Station has been spared for at least another year.
The Danvers Preservation Commission voted unanimously at its July 27 meeting that the 19th century building, located at 27 Cherry St., is worthy of preservation.
The structure was previously eligible for demolition, according to Preservation Commission Chair Daniel Bennett. However, the property’s owner Townsend Energy, failed to tear it down before the demolition permit expired. Now, Bennett said, those looking to see the train station preserved have 12 months to come up with a new location and use for the building before another demolition permit is issued.
The Danvers Plains Train Station dates back to 1868, according to Town Archivist Richard Trask. It was moved to its current location in 1923.
“Danvers became, in the late 19th century, a railroad hub with two main branches and nine stations,” Trask said, adding that the Plains Station was architecturally significant. “If it were restored to its original look, it would be a signature building in the town of Danvers.”
The station has been essentially untouched since 1958 when the property was sold, Bennett said, adding that it has been “looking for a preservationist to come along and save it.”
Over the years, both Trask and Bennett noted, there have been numerous attempts to save the station.
“There’s been all sorts of plans and proposals and false starts over the past few years,” Trask said. “Anyone who knows anything about it believes the house should be preserved and restored, but no one wants it in their area. It’s been one of the more frustrating projects which I've been involved in. We've come close a couple of times, but there's always been some problem.”
According to Trask, there are 279 surviving railroad stations in the state, and the historic buildings have been converted into museums, municipal buildings and commercial businesses..
“They are very well-suited for adaptive reuse, and we have been hoping somebody would come along with an idea and have space for it,” Trask said. “We would like it to be close to the actual railroad tracks it would have served.”
Trask said he particularly likes the concept of transforming the station into a restaurant, but he would be happy with any plan to move and preserve the building.
“It's part of our heritage. The station saw (local soldiers) go off to war in 1898, the Spanish American War,” he said. “It’s truly served the community, and the more you lose the community’s built environment, the more it becomes ‘Any Place, U.S.A.’”
Trask has been involved in efforts to save the building for nearly 20 years, he said, and he would be upset if his work culminated in the destruction of the station.
“I've spent literally hundreds, if not thousands, of hours on this. Here at the archives I've got a foot and a half of documents and other things related to the project,” he said. “If we lost it, the community would suffer a significant historic loss.”
Trask encouraged restaurants, architectural firms or anyone else with ideas on how to save the property to step up.
“Hopefully somebody out there might be thinking of a project to do, and this could be a good opportunity,” he said.
||||