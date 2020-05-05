BEVERLY — It was just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday at the Beverly Depot, normally prime time for commuters looking to pile into a train at one of the MBTA's busiest commuter rail stops.
But of course there was nothing normal about the scene. Instead of hundreds of people lining up as the 7:36 train pulled into the station, 15 riders boarded the train bound for Boston.
"It's very sparse," said Samatha Degerstrom, who was headed just one stop over to Salem. "Last week I was the only person on the train."
Ridership on the commuter rail is down as much as 97 percent on weekdays during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the MBTA. With businesses closed and many people working from home, the hustle and bustle at train stations along the Newburyport/Rockport line, as with other lines, has been reduced to a trickle.
Degerstrom has had a particularly close-up view of the slowdown. In addition to being a passenger, she works as an attendant at the Beverly and Salem train station parking garages.
Under normal circumstances, those garages are full or close to full on most weekdays. On Monday, the Beverly garage was 2% full and Salem's was 3%, according to an MTBA Twitter account that tracks garage vacancies.
"Everything's strange," Degerstron said.
Chris Conners said he appreciates the fact that the trains are still running despite the low number of riders. He was taking the train to Salem on his way to a part-time job dog-sitting for a woman in Marblehead.
"Getting people to where they need to go in a crisis like this is important," he said.
Conners said attendants did not collect fares on his recent rides. But a spokesman for Keolis, the company that runs the trains for the MBTA, said fares are being collected.
The MBTA is running on a reduced schedule during the shutdown. Riders are required to wear a face-covering. Keolis spokesman Justin Thompson said trains are disinfected on a daily basis, and sometimes every 12 hours. All coaches on passenger trains are being kept open so people can keep their distance, Thompson said.
It is unclear how the MBTA will handle a surge of returning riders when restrictions are eventually eased. In a meeting of MBTA's fiscal management and control board on Monday, General Manager Steve Poftak said the agency is studying various strategies, including what kind of social-distancing practices to implement.
"What was a crowded bus two months ago, that definition has clearly changed over time," he said.
Jared Ruckman is one of those essential workers who still relies on the train to get to work. The Beverly resident is a senior clinical systems engineer at Massachusetts General Hospital and is helping with the conversion of regular medical units into intensive care units to handle coronavirus patients.
Ruckman said he feels comfortable on the train because there are so few people and everyone is wearing masks.
"It's been helpful," he said of the train's availability. "As someone who works in a hospital, we have to go in."
