SWAMPSCOTT — With costs expected to mount up to get rid of residents' trash, the town plans to provide them with one 35-gallon wheeled trash cart later this month and charge extra for overthrow bags in a modified pay-as-you-throw program.
But that has residents like Keli Khatib concerned about the timing of the initiative during the pandemic.
She thinks the new rules are unfair for now, with more people living and eating at home.
"Why are they doing it now, why, why, why?" said the Puritan Road resident.
A live virtual information session by the Waste Reduction Program Task Force scheduled for Thursday, July 9, at 6 p.m. could provide those answers and more as the new waste reduction program is set to start Aug. 3.
The program's goal is to reduce the trash tonnage generated by the town by promoting recycling or other ways of getting rid trash, such as composting, textile recycling and year-round metal drop-off days on the last Saturday of the month.
"Massachusetts, and the nation at large, is in the midst of a solid waste crisis, with costs increasing exponentially relative to the amounts historically allocated in our annual operating budget," said Ronald Mendes, assistant town administrator, administration and finance, in a press release. "When we see something that is systematically broken in our budget, we are responsible for fixing it."
Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald laid out the issue at a Special Town Meeting in November, the press release said, stating at the time that trash disposal had jumped 10.9% from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2020, which ended June 30. The town's budget increased 3.4% during that same period. With the town in its final year of its collection contract for both trash and recycling, it's estimated a future contract will charge anywhere from $95 a ton, a 26% increase, to $110 per ton, a 46% increase, for the same services.
To study the issue, they formed a Solid Waste Advisory Committee. Through grant funding, the town worked with Sharon Byrne Kashida, the regional Municipal Assistance Coordinator from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, to chart a course. A trash audit conducted by the committee found that 45% of residents dispose of one barrel or less a week
Present rules allow two, 35-gallon containers. Residents can then purchase $2 overflow stickers for each added bag or barrel. Residents are permitted one bulky item a week at no charge.
"We make it work," said Khatib, who was no fan of the present rules when they were put in place a few years ago.
The new rules allow just one 35-gallon trash can provided by the town. Instead of a sticker, the town is selling overflow bags costing $15 for a sleeve of five. Both the old and new trash regulations allow for unlimited recycling. The town plans to deliver the new trash carts, with the town seal stamped on them, the week of July 27. The carts are free of charge.
The new waste reduction program calls for the purchase of a $20 sticker for burnable bulk items such as sofas, chairs, mattresses, box springs and desks, and a $30 fee for white goods such as dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and the like. Bulk item stickers can be purchased at Swampscott Town Hall or online on the town's website.
White goods disposal requires residents pay $30 directly to trash hauler JRM, and curbside pickup must be arranged in advance by calling 800-323-4285, according to the Town website.
Khatib said with five people at home due to the pandemic, they limit how much they eat out, and that generates more trash. They also order stuff online, and they wind up with more boxes. Medication delivered in Styrofoam packaging takes up a lot of space in barrels.
Her concern is that people will not buy the overthrow trash bags, and save their excess garbage from week-to-week, which could bring rats or coyotes into tight residential neighborhoods. She has been furloughed from her job, so she is concerned about the added expense for overflow trash bags.
When the new waste reduction program goes into effect, overflow bags can be purchased at CVS, 413 Paradise Road; Walgreens, 505 Paradise Road; Whole Foods, 331 Paradise Road; Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road; Richdale Convenience Store, 444 Humphrey St., JRH Services, 197 Essex St., and Swampscott Town Hall, 22 Monument Ave.
To join the virtual waste reduction program information session, you can go swampscottma.zoom.us/j/93934675730. You will need to download the Zoom app and have computer speakers to hear it. You can also join by phone by calling 929-205-6099 and entering the webinar ID: 939 3467 5730. You can also catch the meeting on Facebook Live on the town's page, and on government access cable TV, Comcast Channel 22 or Verizon Channel 41.
