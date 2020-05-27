SALEM — The state's courts will continue to restrict public access to courthouses for at least another month due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state court officials announced Tuesday.
And jury trials will not resume again until Sept. 8 at the earliest, under an order that takes effect next Monday, June 1.
Courthouses and deed registries have been closed to the general public since mid-March. Initially, courts were conducting only emergency matters, but have gradually expanded the categories of proceedings that are allowed to take place, mostly by telephone or videoconference. These include multiple hearings on requests for release from custody due to COVID-19 outbreaks or concerns of contracting the virus in jail.
Courts are now conducting both emergency and non-emergency proceedings by telephone and videoconference - a development that Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants suggested is likely to continue for the foreseeable future given concerns over how to maintain social distancing in often crowded buildings.
Those events could, Gants said, also soon include jury-waived trials in both civil and criminal cases if a judge and the parties agree to such an arrangement. Otherwise, those jury-waived, or "bench," trials, will have to wait until July 1 at the earliest.
"The court system is open and conducting business virtually, with Trial Court departments increasingly addressing non-emergency matters that can be handled remotely," said Gants in a press release. "We will physically open courthouses to the public only when we are confident that we have protocols in place that will allow court users and court personnel to both be safe and feel safe, and even then we will open only in stages, focusing first on those matters that can only be addressed in person."
Some 40,000 people a day pass through one of the state's courts or deed registries, officials say.
With the courts delaying trials and other significant pre-trial proceedings, there are other issues arising, including public access to proceedings and the expiration of court orders or injunctions. The court is again temporarily extending many existing orders.
Lawyers are being advised to submit filings to the court electronically.
Some of the other provisions of the latest SJC order include the postponement of any new grand jury selections until at least September 8, and suspension of "tolling" of the statues of limitations for limited periods while courts are not accessible, meaning that people or attorneys filing cases who would normally have to do so within, for example, three years, will have additional time to do so.
