SALEM — A new trial date has been set for the former private youth hockey coach charged with sexually abusing eight boys in Essex County.
Christopher Prew's trial had been delayed repeatedly, first due to changes in his counsel, then as a result of the pandemic, which shuttered courtrooms across the state.
The trial is now set for Aug. 16.
Prew, 34, was hired by a Marblehead woman to teach hockey to her young son. He also became involved in teaching the sport to other boys.
The boy subsequently disclosed in February 2018, that while alone with Prew, Prew had engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior.
Eventually, other boys, including a Canadian child who was taking part in a hockey tournament on the North Shore, also disclosed sexual abuse.
Prior to his time in Marblehead, Prew had worked with youth hockey in Middlesex County, where another boy has alleged that he was also sexually abused by Prew at the boy's home in Newton and in Vermont, during a trip to a hockey tournament. Those cases are being tried separately.
