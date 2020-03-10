SALEM — The now-retired Salem patrolman struggled to recall some of the details of what happened in the Palmer Street apartment one night more than 20 years ago.
But Barry Driscoll remembered what he saw when he made his way through the small group of people clustered around the front steps of a nearby building: a man naked but for a towel, "definitely scared, wide-eyed, shivering." The man's skin was dark, said Driscoll — except for the areas of bright pink, the places where the man had been stabbed multiple times on his arm and torso.
Meanwhile, other officers were down the street, where a woman had fled the same apartment after, she says, she was raped at knifepoint by an ex-boyfriend.
That man, Carlos R. Zapata, would soon disappear, as police took out a warrant charging him in the Sept. 4, 1999 incident with breaking and entering, rape, kidnapping, attempted murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
It would be nearly two decades until Zapata, now 44 and living in Maryland, would face those charges, after he returned to Boston, in 2018 and was arrested.
On Tuesday, a Salem Superior Court jury began hearing from witnesses in the case, including Driscoll, Detective Robert Cunningham, and Zapata's ex-girlfriend, with whom he had a child.
That woman, whose name is being withheld by The Salem News because she is believed to be the victim of a sexual assault, now lives in New York.
Prosecutor Erin Bellavia told jurors in her opening statement that the woman had broken up with Zapata months earlier and she had been dating the other victim, who will testify later this week.
Zapata would still come by to pick up their daughter for visits, as he had done on Sept. 3. He dropped off the girl that night.
At around 2 a.m. the next day, Bellavia said, Zapata returned to the apartment, entering through a back door that had a broken lock, grabbed a knife from the woman's kitchen, and went to the bedroom, where he found the woman and her new boyfriend in bed. Zapata began to stab the other man, who managed to get away, running naked from the apartment.
Then, said the prosecutor, he held the knife to the woman's throat and began to rape her.
She too ran, as their young child slept nearby.
The woman had identified Zapata as her attacker, and police had found his soccer jersey in the apartment.
A DNA test conducted in 2019 also linked Zapata to the attack.
But Zapata's attorney, Artesima Monteiro, repeatedly attempted to challenge the woman's credibility — at times drawing warnings from Judge Thomas Drechsler as she peppered the woman with questions about her sexual history — questions that are typically off-limits in sexual assault cases under rape shield laws.
"This case is about credibility," Monteiro told jurors. "You are going to be taken on a wild ride of many different tales."
Monteiro focused on discrepancies between the woman's initial statement to police in 1999, and her testimony before a grand jury in 2018.
"She's a liar," Monteiro said in a raised voice during her opening statement. "She lied. She lied."
And the man who was stabbed? "It was a dark room. He did not see who stabbed him," she told the jury.
Later, throughout her cross-examination of the woman, Monteiro's questions to the woman included a series of assertions, including claims that she was engaging in sexual relations with both Zapata and the stabbing victim at the time, and that she continued to have relations with Zapata over the years, after he had left Massachusetts, claims the woman sharply denied.
At one point, Monteiro focused on the woman's use of the phrase "sexual intercourse" during her grand jury testimony. "You didn't say 'rape' to the grand jury," Monteiro told the woman, who pointed to a section further down in the transcript, where, 'I said he forced me, if you read the page."
"You don't tell me what to read," Monteiro shot back at the woman.
"Do not interrupt the witness," Drechsler admonished the lawyer.
"The word rape is not there, but the word no is there and no means no," the woman testified.
Testimony in the case will resume Wednesday when now-retired Salem Police Detective William Jennings is expected to take the stand.
