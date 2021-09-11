SALEM — On Friday, Salem State's Central Campus was officially renamed the Nancy D. Harrington Campus in honor of the institution's beloved former president, who died last December at age 81.
She was the first woman, first alumna and first Salem resident to lead the college. Harrington, who was the 12th president and served for nearly 20 years, is credited with the transformation of what had been a former Sylvania lightbulb factory into a "hub of campus activity."
Today, that campus — one of three at Salem State — is home to one of the university’s newest academic buildings, three residence halls (Viking, Atlantic, and Marsh), the 24/7 Marsh Dining Hall, the Student Navigation Center, the Recital Hall, and additional event and gathering spaces.
“President Harrington’s legacy benefits our students daily, and I can think of no better tribute than to make her name as ubiquitous as her impact,” said current Salem State President John Keenan. “Our students learn, gather, dine, and live in spaces born from President Harrington’s leadership, and her vision set the stage for Salem State to achieve university status in 2010. Salem State, our students and the region are forever better thanks to the talent and tenacity of one of our most cherished Vikings, President Emerita Nancy Harrington.”
Friday's ceremony, which attracted a sizable crowd of guests, was held outside on the lawn at Viking Hall. Speakers included Board of Trustees Chairman Rob Lutts, Keenan, Professor Gwendolyn Rosemond, alumna Alex Slazar ’08, alumnus and classmate Henry Dembowski ’60, and Harrington's nephew Brian Mulholland ’78, and cousin Neil Harrington.
