North Shore municipal leaders and public health officials are expected to announce more specific guidelines for celebrating Halloween later this week.
For now, local health departments recommend residents follow some general guidelines from the state Department of Public Health for a safe and healthy Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt and other area leaders and health directors are working together to come up with more specific guidelines for their communities, according to Bettencourt's chief of staff, Chris Ryder.
The state's guidance consists of precautions that have largely become commonplace in helping to curb the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a face mask, regular hand washing, keeping 6 feet apart from people you don't live with, and staying home if you're sick or believe you've been exposed to the virus. Also, wait until you get home and wash your hands before digging into the candy. And if you're putting out treats, try to make it as touch-free as possible and leave out some hand sanitizer, too.
Gov. Charlie Baker was in Salem — the Halloween capital of the world — last week to talk about some local grants and stressed that the state isn't banning trick-or-treating, but instead would issue some guidance and leave the decision-making up to cities and towns.
Salem, for example, will still have trick-or-treating, but all the typical costumed balls, parades and other large events throughout October are canceled.
“A whole bunch of people are saying, ‘Why don't you just cancel Halloween?’" Baker had explained. "And the reason we’re not canceling Halloween is because that would have turned into thousands of indoor Halloween parties, which would have been a heck of a lot worse for public safety and for the spread of virus than outdoor organized and supervised trick-or-treating.”
To that end, the governor also discouraged people from gathering in large groups of friends to trick-or-treat, and again, to wear a mask. “And not just a mask of Superman or Wonder Woman. A real mask,” he said.
The DPH guidelines urge people to refrain from Halloween activities if they have traveled recently to a state that is not classified as lower risk for COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
In Hamilton and Wenham, town officials urged residents to consider hosting virtual celebrations or smaller, in-person events with people in their households. For anyone who planned to put out goodies, they suggested individually wrapped goodie bags that can be placed at the end of a driveway or the edge of a yard for the costumed candy hunters.
Like every year, those who don't want to partake in the festivities should just turn off their outdoor lights to signal "no treats here." Suggested trick or treating hours in most communities are usually between 5 and 8 p.m.
Additionally, local officials also encourage families to consider a bunch of lower risk alternative activities for Halloween that have been suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent spread of the virus.
This includes virtual costume contests, carving and displaying your pumpkins for others to see at a safe distance, a spooky movie night at home or a candy scavenger hunt around your own home instead of going house-to-house.
In Marblehead, the town recreation department and the field hockey team are hosting a Scarecrow Stroll & Contest on Oct. 24. You can register your scarecrow creation online, show up in your costume, with a mask, and engage in some touchless trick-or-treating. Check www.marblehead.org for more details.
The CDC's full list of suggested dos and don'ts for Halloween can be found online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween.
Tips for a healthy and safe Halloween
* Wear a face mask or face covering. For more information on face masks and face coverings, see the state’s Mask Up MA webpage. A Halloween mask is not a substitute for a face covering.
• Observe good hand hygiene, including hand washing and use of alcohol-based sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol. Carry hand sanitizer and use it often, especially after coming into contact with frequently touched surfaces and before eating candy. Wait until you get home and wash your hands before eating candy.
• Stay home and refrain from Halloween activities, including handing out Halloween treats, if:
• you feel unwell;
• you have tested positive for COVID-19;
• you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19; or
• you have traveled to or from a state that is not classified as lower risk within the last 14 days. For more information on lower risk states, see the state’s COVID-19 Travel Order webpage.
• Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet of physical distance from all other participants who are not members of the same household.
• If possible, keep events small and outdoors.
Source: Massachusetts Department of Public Health