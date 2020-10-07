SALEM — The state will not issue a statewide ban on trick-or-treating or release other mandates on how communities can celebrate Halloween, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.
During a grant announcement held at the Olde Main Street Pub in Salem, Baker said he plans to issue “tips and advice” regarding trick-or-treating and other Halloween activities, but the state will leave the decision-making up to individual cities and towns.
“We want local communities in this particular case, given how different many of our communities are across the commonwealth, the opportunity to make their own call with respect to how they want to see Halloween operate,” he said.
Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, who also spoke at the event, said the city currently plans to have trick-or-treating.
The most important advice the state will be issuing, Baker said, is not to go to any indoor Halloween parties.
“Indoor Halloween parties are a really bad idea. We have said many, many times, based on the advice and guidance of so many, that outdoor is better than indoor,” he said. “Indoor Halloween parties are simply the wrong way to safely celebrate this particular holiday.”
Baker added that the potential impact that indoor Halloween parties could have on individual communities and the state is one of the main reasons trick-or-treating won't be banned statewide.
“A whole bunch of people are saying ‘Why don't you just cancel Halloween?’ And the reason we’re not canceling Halloween is because that would have turned into thousands of indoor Halloween parties, which would have been a heck of a lot worse for public safety and for the spread of virus than outdoor organized and supervised trick-or-treating.”
Baker also encouraged parents not to take their children trick-or-treating with large groups of their friends and to wear a mask.
“And not just a mask of Superman or Wonder Woman. A real mask,” he said.
During the meeting, Baker also addressed President Donald Trump’s recent coronavirus diagnosis and return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Monday night. In a tweet that same day, Trump encouraged Americans not to fear the coronavirus.
Despite the president's insistence that the virus is nothing to be afraid of, Baker emphasized the fact that the coronavirus can be extremely deadly.
“I know I speak for many people when I say I am glad to see that the president and first lady seem to be recovering from their episode with COVID,” Baker said. “I think it's fair to say that anybody who has seen anybody, or talked with anybody, or dealt with anybody or family that has dealt with COVID over the course of the past 7 or 8 months, wouldn't wish that anybody. It has been and will continue to be an enormous challenge for all of us due to its contagious nature and the unpredictable way it affects people of all ages. For many it will be a fight for life, some of whom will win that fight, and some of whom will not.
“That said, I think it is incredibly irresponsible for the president or any other public official to ignore the advice of so many of the folks in the public health, epidemiological and infectious disease community who have made it abundantly clear to us all time and time again that this is a contagion. It is massively contagious, and it will wreak havoc on many people if they become infected.”
