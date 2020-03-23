In response to the emergency order issued Monday by Gov. Charlie Baker, The Trustees of Reservations has made the decision to temporarily close all outdoor properties, beginning Tuesday through Sunday, April 7 at noon.
The order includes Crane Beach in Ipswich and Worlds End in Hingham.
This follows the closure of indoor properties announced last week, also in effect until April 7. All gates and parking lots will be closed, and the public will be asked to respect these closures to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Similarly, all public programs are canceled until April 7.
Further information on cancellations and closures at Trustees properties can be found at www.thetrustees.org/COVID19/
