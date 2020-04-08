In a time when people are mostly stuck indoors, a preservation organization is offering the chance to return to the big outdoors – while keeping a safe distance, of course.
The Trustees of Reservations announced that it will reopen 76 of its properties, including wildlife refuges, reservations and islands, to the public on Thursday after an initial decision to shut them down during the coronavirus pandemic.
Locally, the reopened properties include Greenwood Farms in Ipswich, and the Misery Islands in Salem Sound and Halibut Point Reservation in Rockport among others.
The Trustees had closed all of its 118 properties on March 24, when Gov. Charlie Baker ordered the closing of all non-essential businesses. But the organization said it has worked with local and state officials to determine which sites could be safely reopened.
"We wanted to be very thoughtful in balancing the impacts and needs of a health crisis with access to these incredible properties," said Alicia Leuba, vice-president of The Trustees.
The organization "strongly encourages" residents to only visit properties in their own communities and to comply with social distancing practices. The 76 properties on the list do not require staffing to open and did not experience overcrowding before the closures, they said.
Crane Beach in Ipswich, one of the most popular locations, will remained closed. Leuba said Crane experienced "dramatic overcrowding" in the days and weeks before the March 24 closings.
"We had crowds as big as we would see on one of our summer days," she said. "That does not allow for proper distancing."
Leuba said The Trustees are working on a solution to allow safe access to Crane Beach so that it might be able to re-open when the state's stay-at-home advisory ends on May 4.
The organization said the re-openings are in line with the stay-at-home order, which encourages residents to go out for walks and visit parks for their health and well-being, while practicing social distancing and staying local.
In a statement, Trustees President and CEO Barbara Erickson said access to the properties "provides respite, solace, fresh air, and a physical outlet during this unprecedented time in our world."
Other local properties reopening include Appleton Farms and Hamlin Reservation in Ipswich; Crowninshield and Gerry Islands in Marblehead; Glendale Falls in Middleton; and Stavros Reservation in Essex.
Visitors to the open properties should stay at least six feet from other visitors, including stepping aside on a trail to let others pass; keep dogs leashed and away from other visitors at all times; and come back at a less busy time if a parking area is full.
A complete list of property openings can be found at thetrustees.org/COVID19.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.