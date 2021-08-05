BEVERLY — The Trustees of Reservations has launched a campaign to raise more than $4 million to purchase 66 acres at Moraine Farm and open them up to the public for the first time.
The Trustees described the land as the "key central plot of land" on the historic property, which has been divided into parcels owned by different families and organizations since it was designed by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted in 1880. The 66 acres include frontage along Wenham Lake, the main estate house, a tea garden and a terrace.
The Trustees, which already owns four smaller parcels on the property, said acquiring the land would be the culmination of a decades-long effort to "reunite and restore this historic property and open it to public access for the first time."
"We're looking forward to being able to open the property fully to the public in a very welcoming and engaging way, in a way that it's never been open to the public previously," said David Santomenna, associate director of land conservation for The Trustees. "It's always been a private compound so to speak."
Santomenna said The Trustees, a land conservation nonprofit based in Boston, has signed a purchase-and-sale agreement with Project Adventure, owner of the 66 acres. The Trustees has until the end of the year to raise the money to purchase the property, he said.
Project Adventure will remain on the site as a tenant and continue to operate its education programs, including using the outdoor ropes adventure course on the property, Santomenna said.
Moraine Farm is located at 719 Cabot St. and includes 175 acres, many along the shore of Wenham Lake. The Trustees own 78 acres on four different parcels, but Santomenna said there isn't much public access because of how the land is broken up. Buying the Project Adventure land will enable The Trustees to create one contiguous parcel and allow the public more access to walk through the property, he said.
The Trustees plan to restore the trails and carriage roads throughout the property and add wayfinding and signage to create a better trail and walking experience, the organization said. It will also restore sections of the forest that have been eroded over time, and perform preservation work on the main house, tea house and garden.
Santomenna said The Trustees will be picking up a "substantial" amount of Wenham Lake frontage with the purchase, including a small peninsula that juts out into the lake. He said the existing trail network ties "seamlessly" into the trail network on the adjacent J.C. Phillips Nature Preserve property owned by the city of Beverly.
The Trustees has launched "The Campaign to Save Moraine Farm," with the goal of raising $4.15 million. The purchase price is $3.2 million, an the additional $950,000 will go toward an endowment to pay for improvement costs, Santomenna said.
Project Adventure Executive Director Caitlin Small said the deal will allow the organization to remain on the site while alleviating it of the responsibility to maintain the property.
"We're really happy about this arrangement," she said. "This property is a lot of work. It's very big and historic and deserves a lot of focused attention. Over the years it's gotten harder and harder for us to maintain as it deserves to be maintained."
Small said Project Adventure, which has been located on the property since 1999, has been "flooded" with business since the pandemic has eased. The nonprofit works with schools and other groups to offer outdoor education, team-building and social-emotional programs.
"I think schools are realizing that students and teachers need these types of experiences where they can have fun and build relationships again," Small said. "All those opportunities were missed during COVID. It feels like we have a pretty good role to help kids recover from COVID."
Santomenna said the New Entry Sustainable Farming Project, which leases land from The Trustees, will remain. The land purchase will have no impact on the Waldorf School, which owns eight acres on Moraine Farm.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
