The Trustees of Reservations will reopen 13 more properties on Thursday, the organization has announced.
Locally, those properties include Appleton Farms Grass Rides in Hamilton, Greenwood Farm in Ipswich, and Ravenswood Park in Gloucester.
The Trustees closed all of its properties on March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic and have been gradually reopening them. As of Thursday, 107 of the organization's 119 properties will be open to the public.
Several properties will now have parking fees for non-members to help offset the cost of additional staffing that are being hired to monitor and prevent overcrowding at some sites, the Trustees said.
The 13 places reopening on Thursday are:
Appleton Farms Grass Rides, Hamilton (parking fee)
Chase Woodlands, Dover
Fork Factory Brook, Medfield
Greenwood Farm, Ipswich
Monument Mountain, Great Barrington (parking fee)
Noanet Woodlands, Dover (parking fee)
Norris Reservation, Norwell
Peters Reservation, Dover
Ravenswood Park, Gloucester
Rocky Woods, Medfield (parking fee)
Stevens-Coolidge Place, North Andover
Ward Reservation, Andover (parking fee)
Weir Hill, Andover
To see the full list of open Trustees properties and get information about purchasing online passes at the properties that require advanced reservations, visit www.thetrustees.org/COVID19/open.html.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
