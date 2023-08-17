A judge has ordered two held without bail as they face a dangerousness hearing after police arrested them on Maplewood Avenue earlier this week on charges of trafficking fentanyl and crack cocaine, said police Chief Edward Conley and Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker in a statement.
Police seized 27 baggies of suspected fentanyl and 38 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and nearly $1,400 in cash during the arrests on Tuesday around 2:43 p.m.
Wilving M. Lopez, 22, of 43 Veterans Memorial Drive, Peabody, and David Garcia, 21, of 7 Albany St., Lynn, were each charged with trafficking in fentanyl, more than 10 grams, and trafficking in cocaine, 36 grams or more, both felonies, police said. They were arraignedn Wednesday in Gloucester District Court in session in Peabody District Court.
Garcia also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest for allegedly struggling with a Gloucester police officer.
Over the past few months, Gloucester police had received information about the supply of illicit drugs into the city.
On Tuesday afternoon, Gloucester detectives and a trooper assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section set up surveillance at an address on Maplewood Avenue around 2:20 p.m. and saw a dark-colored Jeep SUV with Florida license plates and heavily tinted windows pull into the driveway, the police report said.
The driver, later identified as Garcia, confronted police when they ordered him to get out of the Jeep.
At one point, Garcia, “put the vehicle in reverse in an attempt to flee,” the report said.
A detective pulled Garcia out of the Jeep as it rolled back toward the street and he attempted to pull away from the detective’s grasp, the report said. The driverless Jeep nearly pinned them against the house, the report said. The Jeep reportedly struck the side of the house, rolled into the road and crashed into another detective’s cruiser. The detective tried to deescalate things, but Garcia continued to pull away before the detective was able to get Garcia to the ground where he was placed in handcuffs, the report said.
The front-seat passenger, later identified as Lopez, was allegedly seen tossing a large plastic bag that police said appeared to contain narcotics into the neighboring yard when he got out of the car, the report said. Police placed Lopez in handcuffs.
Witnesses told police that while all this was happening, a third man they said was wearing a black T-shirt got out of the back seat and quickly walked down Maplewood Avenue. Police were unable to locate him.
Garcia and Lopez were ultimately transported to Rockport Police Department for booking with the Gloucester Police Department on Main Street undergoing renovations.
Police found the plastic bag that was thrown, and said that it contained twisted-off baggies suspected to contain crack cocaine and fentanyl.
A search of the Jeep located an additional bag of suspected crack cocaine in the front passenger side door. In the rear passenger side seat pocket, a detective found a can of leather and vinyl cleaner with a false bottom. The bottom of the can unscrewed and revealed a small hide containing additional baggies. In the rear driver’s side seat pocket, police discovered large bag containing baggies of both suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine, the report said.
In all, law enforcement authorities found 27 baggies of suspected fentanyl, 38 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and two rolls of cash totaling nearly $1,400.
During their arraignment Wednesday, Judge Michael Patten ordered the men held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Monday, Aug. 21. The men were represented by attorney Kristen McLaughlin of Danvers.
The case remains under investigation by the Gloucester Police Department. These are allegations and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.
