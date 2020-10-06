BEVERLY — Superintendent of Schools Suzanne Charochak alerted parents Tuesday night two students have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a robocall, Charochak announced Beverly's first positive public school cases were reported today — one in the middle school and one in high school.
In a letter sent to the parents of middle school students, she said the student who tested positive was last on-site at Beverly Middle School on Friday, Oct. 2.
The Salem News has been unable to obtain a copy of the letter sent to high school parents, so is unable to say when that student was last at school.
This is a scenario the schools have been planning for during its reopening planning process, Charochak said, and there is "a comprehensive plan in place to sanitize the school, inform families whose students were determined to be close contacts of the positive Covid-19 individual(s), and support the affected family as they navigate this stressful experience."
She said the "student body and staff have been closely adhering to the safety protocols including mask wearing, hand washing and physical distancing."
"We are grateful," she continued, "to our to our families for their continued efforts to keep students home at the first sign of symptoms. These measures, taken in combination, greatly reduce the risk of additional transmission."
"It is important," she added, "to remember that the purpose of all the precautions and safety measures ... is to stop the spread of the virus within the school community," and they "require a seamless partnership between families and schools in order for students to understand how to protect themselves and others.
She urged that parents "take a moment to review with your child how these precautions are necessary outside of school as well and how they will help prevent the spread and protect your and your family in these times."
She encouraged parents to contact the Beverly Health Department if they have additional questions.