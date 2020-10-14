SALEM — The quest to redevelop the Superior Court and County Commissioner buildings is down to two suitors.
Only a pair of developers remain in a large, multimillion-dollar project targeting the two historic court properties and a nearby parking lot outside of the MBTA Commuter Rail garage downtown. The Salem Redevelopment Authority will hold its next meeting on the high-profile project Wednesday night to discuss outstanding questions and solicit one last round of answers before making a final decision on Oct. 26, according to Tom Daniel, the city's planning director and executive director of the Authority.
Last week, the SRA voted to remove from consideration North River Partnership for Community Reinvestment, a venture between local companies Diamond Sinacori and Urban Spaces. The two businesses are already involved in the Brix Condominium redevelopment project at the old District Court site across Washington Street.
"The Redevelopment Authority narrowed it down to the other two — Winn and JHR," Daniel said. "All three have been really strong teams, and the SRA is working on narrowing (the final two) down to a preferred developer."
The process started last year with several firms pitching broad visions for the court properties, which include two historic buildings with redevelopment costs anticipated to reach $50 million. The added parking lot parcel is to help any project break even on construction costs.
JHR Development, led by local developer J. Hilary Rockett Jr., is proposing to use the Superior Court building as "flex office" space, part of which would be used by Salem State University. The County Commissioner building would become a multi-family residential building with 16 units spread across two floors. The crescent lot next to the commuter rail station, meanwhile, would support a 129-unit residential building using five floors for housing and two levels as a "garage podium" under the residential floors.
WinnDevelopment and Park Towers, meanwhile, would put 19 housing units in the court properties and 15,000 square feet of commercial space. That includes a "Museum of Justice's Center for Civic Engagement at Salem" using three courtrooms and the judge's chambers, while the property's law library would become a bar and café. An eight-story building would be built on the crescent lot (parking lot), bringing the total unit count across all buildings to 129.
North River Partnership, now out of the running, had proposed a "Salem Discovery Center" for the Superior Court building, which would've explored the city's railroad and Parker Brothers history. It also had space reserved for the South Essex Registry of Deeds, currently headquartered at Shetland Park, and had two building proposals for the crescent lot for 120 housing units. One of those, a 15-story glass tower, was included as a concept but not seriously considered during interviews with the developer.
Daniel declined to outline the Authority's reasoning for removing the latter proposal or on the outstanding questions being sent to the two remaining teams.
The meeting on Oct. 26, Daniel said, will include both a public portion and closed-door executive session to protect "the negotiating position of the public body." Wednesday's meeting, set to begin at 6 p.m., also includes a public update on the project and time to receive public comment.
Details on the meetings and the projects are on the city website at bit.ly/32h5UTF.
