Two-car crash on Route 1 in Peabody

PEABODY — State police responded to a two-car crash with a rollover on Route 1 northbound in Peabody at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
The crash involved a 2019 Toyota RAV4 and a 2006 Mazda sedan and prompted the closing of the left lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides of Route 1 at Dearborn Road, state police said.
The RAV4, driven by a 44-year-old Boston woman, rolled over but, when police arrived, she and the other operator, a 24-year-old East Boston man, were standing outside their vehicles. Neither was injured.
Both vehicles, however, were towed.
The state police report said the RAV4 operator was cited, but it failed to name the offense.
At 12:06 p.m., the scene was clear and traffic was flowing again.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.