DANVERS — Two developmentally disabled residents of the Hogan Regional Center in Danvers have died after contracting COVID-19, state officials confirmed Wednesday.
They are among 19 people in group homes and intermediate care facilities overseen by the Department of Developmental Disabilities who have died due to the pandemic, a spokesman for the agency said.
The two men, one in his 60s and one in his 70s, each had underlying health conditions, he said.
Hogan Regional Center houses 111 individuals with developmental disabilities who require more medical support than they can receive in a group home.
A total of 47 residents and 62 staff members at the facility have tested positive so far, with testing of staff members continuing, according to DDS spokesman Christopher Klaskin.
All of the residents who tested positive at Hogan have been quarantined in a separate unit, and staff members have been designated to work only in that unit in order to prevent spreading the illness, Klaskin said.
The agency is also consulting with infection control experts, as well as with officials of the unions representing nurses and direct care staff in the facility.
More than 11,000 people live in group homes and two intermediate care facilities - Hogan Regional and Wrentham - in Massachusetts.
A total of 566 individuals receiving DDS residential services and 695 staff members, working in both vendor-run and state-run homes, have tested positive for the virus.
"The top priority of the Department of Developmental Services is the safety of individuals served and our staff during the COVID-19 outbreak," Klaskin said in a statement.
"To that end, DDS rolled out mobile testing of individuals and staff in all DDS residential programs through partnership with Fallon Ambulance and MassHealth, and is developing quarantine sites at three of our facilities to provide an alternative residence for individuals who are not able to safely quarantine in their group home," said Klaskin. "All of this is on top of issuing updated guidance to residential providers requiring staff to wear face masks and continue screening staff for symptoms."
Klaskin emphasized new guidelines and testing protocols have been implemented, including requiring workers to wear masks throughout their shift, making mobile testing through Fallon Ambulance available on-site for all residents and staff, with priority to those where a case has been confirmed, and allowing the management of the group homes and other facilities to make emergency requests for personal protective equipment through the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Staff members are also being screened as they arrive for their shifts.
"Hogan and Wrentham management and medical staff have also consulted with infectious disease experts associated with the University of Massachusetts Infectious Disease Center and are continuing to work with them as well as with the Department of Public Health," said Klaskin.
State Rep. Ted Speliotis said Wednesday that he has inserted language to include long-term care facilities like Hogan in a bill that would expand reporting requirements for nursing homes.
