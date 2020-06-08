MIDDLETON — Two residents were able to escape a fire that killed a dog and destroyed the home where they were living on Metcalf Avenue in Middleton early Sunday, the town's fire chief said.
The fire broke out just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2 1/2 story home at 45 Metcalf Ave., fire Chief Thomas Martinuk said.
The cause of the three-alarm fire is now under investigation by the state fire marshal, state police and the town.
Two Middleton police officers, Sgt. Robert Peachy and Patrolman Henry Bouchard, were the first to arrive at the scene, when they learned from a dispatcher that a man was trapped on the top floor of the home.
The officers were able to guide that man through heavy smoke out a window and onto a section of roof, where he was able to jump down to the officers, according to a letter of commendation issued Monday by police Chief James DiGianvittorio.
The other resident of the house, who was on the first floor, had been sleeping but was able to get out. But that resident's dog, Molly, a labrador mix, suffered smoke inhalation and died, Martinuk said.
Martinuk said the home did not have working smoke detectors. Fortunately, someone smelled smoke and called 911, he said.
The fire posed a number of challenges to firefighters, said Martinuk. "It was in a tough area," he said.
Fire crews had to run nearly 1,200 feet of hose to reach the property. There was also a pool in the back yard that firefighters had to work around.
Martinuk said the owner of the property, who lived nearby, was at the scene.
Town assessors records show that the property is owned by Richard and Sylvia Warman of Middleton. The house was built in 1948 and has an assessed value of $365,600.
Martinuk said the property was a total loss and will have to be demolished.
Firefighters from Middleton and a number of nearby communities were at the scene until around 7 a.m. Martinuk and state troopers with the fire marshal's office remained at the scene until around 9:30 a.m.
Assisting at the scene were fire crews from Topsfield, Boxford, Danvers, Peabody, North Reading, North Andover, and Lynnfield.
Fire crews from Wenham, Andover and Lawrence, along with a North East ambulance, provided coverage for the rest of the town during the fire.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.