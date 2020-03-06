BEVERLY — The assistant city clerk in Beverly and the city clerk in Amesbury are the two finalists for the city clerk’s job in Beverly.
Lisa Kent and Christine Dixon were selected as finalists by a search committee of three city councilors. They are scheduled to be interviewed by the full City Council on Wednesday at City Hall, and the council might vote on its selection that night, according to the meeting agenda.
The City Council is looking to hire a replacement for Wes Slate, who retired in January. The city clerk oversees elections and serves as the clerk for the City Council. The position is one of only two that are hired by the council. The other is the council’s budget analyst.
Kent worked in the Peabody city clerk’s office from 2004 to February 2017, when she became the assistant city clerk in Beverly.
Dixon has worked in the Amesbury city clerk’s office since 2016 and became city clerk in January 2018. She is a graduate of Gordon College.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.