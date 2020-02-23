BEVERLY – A search committee has named two finalists to become the next director of the Beverly Public Library.
Allison Babin, the assistant director of the Beverly Public Library, and Cindy Grove, the director of the Rockport Public Library, are the two finalists.
The library's board of trustees will interview the two candidates again before making their selection.
The trustees are searching for a new director to replace Anna Langstaff, who is retiring in April. Langstaff has worked at the library for 35 years, the last three as director.
Babin has worked at the Beverly Public Library since 2011, as assistant reference librarian, head of young adult services, and her current role as assistant director, which she assumed in 2017.
Babin has a bachelor's degree in English literature and a master's degree in library and information science, both from the University of Pittsburgh.
Babin said she grew up Connecticut and moved to this area to work at the Beverly Public Library.
"I came out and visited and just fell in love with the area and the library especially," she said. "I love this library. We have a great staff, we do great programming and we have a great collection. We're used more than ever, so I'm really excited about the possibility of leading the library."
Grove has been the director of the Rockport Public Library since 2015. She has also worked at libraries in Tewksbury and Ipswich.
Grove has a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in library and information science from Simmons College. She could not be reached for comment.
In an interview when she became director of the Rockport library, Grove said, "I am a strong believer in the transformative power of libraries, both in the lives of individual patrons and in the community."
The Beverly Public Library was established in 1855. It has a main library at 32 Essex St., a Beverly Farms branch at 24 Vine St., and a bookmobile.
The library loans more than 350,000 items annual to about 27,000 regular borrowers, according to its website. The library director's current salary is $91,106.
