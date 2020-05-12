SALEM — Two Salem men stopped for speeding on I-88 in upstate New York were subsequently arrested on marijuana and cocaine charges, New York state police said Tuesday.
Police said Jose Romero, 25, and Anthony Pena, 21, were driving through the town of Cobleskill, about an hour west of Albany. The Schenectady Daily Gazette reported that the stop occurred on Monday at around 5 p.m.
During the stop, police found more than six grams of crack cocaine, three pounds of marijuana and "numerous" packages of marijuana edibles, police said in a press release.
They are charged with felony-level drug possession charges in New York.
The men were arraigned via Skype in the Cobleskill Town Court and released on conditions that include reporting by phone with a probation officer in New York three times a week and stay out of further trouble.
They are both due in court again on June 16.
