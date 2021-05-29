Two 'good boys' get city seals for their service

SALEM — It isn't often that the phrase "good boys" appears in a motion before the City Council. Then again, good boys don't retire every day.
The City Council unanimously honored retired Salem police K9 units Axel and Turbo at its meeting Thursday night, with a resolution to make their contributions to the community a matter of public record.
Axel and Turbo first joined the department in 2012 as the founding members of the department's K9 unit. Turbo retired Aug. 26 of last year, while Axel retired Jan. 26 of this year.
From time to time, the council will vote to send a certificate of a city seal to a retiree who has made significant contributions to the community as a thank you for their service. Dogs, however, don't have much use for a city seal.
"In this case, I'd like to say that on behalf of the City Council, I move that we take up a few dollars to send them a nice little stash of Coffee Time dog biscuits," said Ward 5 Councilor Josh Turiel. "They were both very good boys."
Moments later, City Council President Christine Madore clarified Turiel's motion.
"Councilor Turiel moves that we appropriate some donation funds to... procure... K9 treats for our K9 officers, from Coffee Time," Madore said, a smile beaming across her face. "Seconded by Councilor McCarthy."
The vote to allocate cookie cash was unanimous, but the praise didn't stop there.
"They actually visited our block party two years ago, and I can easily say they were the highlight," said Ward 6 Councilor Meg Riccardi. "We had a piñata; we had other visitors. But they were definitely the highlight."
Further arrangements were made outside of the meeting to honor Axel and Turbo, Turiel said Friday.
"I've commissioned Coffee Time to make two dozen seal-shaped dog biscuits for the very good boys. (Councilor) Riccardi has bought seal-shaped squeaky toys for them," Turiel said. "This way, they can get their city seals."
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||