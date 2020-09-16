BEVERLY — A man being served a restraining order triggered a regional SWAT response after barricading himself in his home, but he surrendered without incident about two hours later.
Police were sent to an unspecificed Lovett Street address at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to serve a court-issued restraining order to a 20-year-old man, according to a statement from the city’s police department.
After responding to police but not coming to the door, the man “exhibited signs of mental health distress and barricaded himself in his residence,” the department’s statement read.
Police also soon learned that there was a gun in the residence, at which point they contacted the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) to handle the situation.
At about 6:30 p.m., the man surrendered and exited the home peacefully, at which point he was arrested and taken to Beverly Hospital for evaluation. His name is currently being withheld for medical reasons, but police said he faces “numerous charges upon being medically discharged.”
Lovett Street is a long road that runs from Central Cemetery and along downtown to the south end of the city. Several side streets cross it.