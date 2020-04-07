MIDDLETON — A total of eight Middleton inmates and a third correctional officer have now tested positive for COVID-19, and the Essex County sheriff's office has set up a page on its website for family members and attorneys to get information.
Sheriff Kevin Coppinger confirmed that two more inmates and one more correctional officer's tests had come back as positive since the outbreak was first reported on Monday.
The jail has kept all of the inmates with positive tests in the same location, in the medical infirmary, in hopes of curbing the spread within the facility. It has also restricted residents of the 240D housing unit where they were being held from entering other areas of the facility.
Coppinger said that the facility is restricting prisoners and staff to their regularly assigned units to try to offset the possibility of cross-contamination to the extent possible.
Employees are also performing services, such as meals and delivering medications, at the units to reduce movement outside of the units as much as possible, said Coppinger.
The form is available online at www.essexsheriffma.org/home/webforms/covid-19-inmate-inquiry.
For those who cannot use the form, including those who do not have internet access, Coppinger said they can call 978-750-1953 for information and leave a message that includes the name of the inmate.
