BEVERLY — A lawyer and a teenage advocate are the latest additions to the potential list of candidates in this year's Beverly election.
Attorney William Cosmas has taken out nomination papers for City Council at-large while 19-year-old Naisha Tatis has done the same for Ward 3 city councilor.
Cosmas, 42, said he decided to run after his experience helping out the Voices of Concern North Beverly citizens group that formed in response to the contamination at the former Varian site.
"That's been a major inspiration for my decision to run," he said. "It's been an incredibly rewarding experience with me working to help my fellow citizens and friends. It's helped me realize that I can make a difference and I want to keep doing that."
Cosmas grew up in the Washington, D.C., area and moved to the Boston area after graduating from Boston College Law School. He lives on Washington Street in Beverly with his wife and two daughters, ages 12 and 5, and has his own law practice in Beverly.
"I love living here and I want to help it continue to be a great place to live," he said.
Tatis was one of the organizers of the Black Lives Matter rally held in Beverly last year, which drew an estimated 1,000 people. She said that experience helped her realize that she could be an advocate for change.
"It opened my eyes to issues that I really want to advocate for and help the people in my community," she said. "Being older now I'm able to actually do that and run for City Council."
Tatis will be a sophomore at Salem State University this fall.
Friday is the last day for people to take out nomination papers. To get on the ballot, candidates must get the required number of signatures (50 for ward councilor, 100 for at-large councilor and mayor) and submit them to the city's Board of Registrars by Tuesday for certification.
Cosmas would be one of five people running for the three at-large seats on the City Council. The others are Julie Flowers, Brendan Sweeney, Hannah Bowen and Richard Tabbut. Flowers is the only incumbent at-large councilor seeking reelection. Longtime councilors Paul Guanci and Tim Flaherty have announced they are not running.
Tatis would be one of four people running for the Ward 3 City Council seat, along with Euplio Marciano, Donato Paglia and Steven Crowley. Incumbent Stacy Ames has announced she is not seeking reelection.
The mayor's race so far includes Mayor Mike Cahill and challengers Dana Nicholson, Marshall Sterman and Esther Ngotho.
The preliminary election will be held Sept. 21 and the final election will be Nov. 2.
