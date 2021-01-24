SALEM — Police rushed to 32 Perkins St. just before 8:30 Sunday evening for reports of a double shooting.
Salem police were unable to confirm any details of the incident by The Salem News' print deadline, but scanner chatter indicated two people had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. There was no other indication of the severity of their condition.
There was no information available on a possible suspect. Scanner chatter indicated both victims were shot outside an apartment at 32 Perkins St., which is in the Point Neighborhood.
The building at that address is listed as a three-story rectangular brick apartment building containing six units. Perkins Street runs parallel to Congress Street, from Leavitt to Lynch streets.
Police expected to have a statement and more details by Monday morning.